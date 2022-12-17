AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 3,967 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 680.5% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.69. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

