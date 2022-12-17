AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 6,366 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,687.5% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 187.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NULG stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

