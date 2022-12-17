AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 192 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 18,606 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Dominion Energy by 37.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dominion Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of D opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day moving average is $73.67. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.