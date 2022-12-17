AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,618,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 430,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,131,000 after buying an additional 18,211 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BABA opened at $86.79 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $138.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.83 billion, a PE ratio of 216.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.42.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.