AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Rating) by 5,759.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

EUSB opened at $43.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.11. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $49.54.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.