AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $546,000 Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 18.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 37.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $152.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.18 and a 200-day moving average of $146.84. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $189.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

