AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $549,000 Stock Position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUDM. TIAA FSB boosted its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 124.1% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,997,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,283 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 310,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 619,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after buying an additional 39,330 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 124.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NUDM opened at $25.76 on Friday. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07.

