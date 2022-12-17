AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $561,000 Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 201.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BLOK opened at $15.43 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52.

