AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $562,000 Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,434,000 after acquiring an additional 726,267 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 65.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,284,000 after acquiring an additional 678,620 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 98.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,281,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after acquiring an additional 636,317 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACGL opened at $61.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $61.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

