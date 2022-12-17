AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $625,000 Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,956,000 after purchasing an additional 149,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hubbell by 33.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,056,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 770,517 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hubbell by 133.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hubbell Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.33.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $232.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.53 and its 200-day moving average is $217.51. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $263.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

