AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 803,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after purchasing an additional 959,810 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $242.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.48 and its 200 day moving average is $257.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.33.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

