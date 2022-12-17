AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Equitable were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Equitable by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Equitable by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 25,371 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Equitable by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,040,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,066,000 after acquiring an additional 339,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 118,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Trading Down 1.4 %

EQH opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.80. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $901,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,080,975.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

