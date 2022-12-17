AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 300 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 13.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 578,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,510,000 after purchasing an additional 70,503 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5,014.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 200,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 196,778 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $5,666,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 69,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.44.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT stock opened at $54.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.72. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 64.53%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

