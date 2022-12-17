AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,084,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,017,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,362,000 after buying an additional 678,909 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,670,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,955,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,102,000 after buying an additional 433,343 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $43.64 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13.

