AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,370 shares of company stock worth $10,778,298. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $126.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.84 and its 200 day moving average is $121.85. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $99.28 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGR. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

