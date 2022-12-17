AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 4,661 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,148 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $118,853,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $114,637,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 41.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.6 %

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.65. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

