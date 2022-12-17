AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 718 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $28,000. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $96.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.12. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $130.81. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

