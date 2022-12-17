Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $339.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $294.00 to $339.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APD. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.06.

NYSE APD opened at $316.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.55. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

