Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $14,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 133.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,360.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 810,772 shares of company stock worth $84,425,423. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.1 %

ABNB opened at $89.57 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $191.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.79.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.