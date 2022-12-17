Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock Position Reduced by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,810 shares of the software’s stock after selling 102,933 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $19,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 750.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 573 shares of the software’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth about $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
Altair Engineering Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $44.97 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 197.88 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $119.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altair Engineering (ALTR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.