Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) were up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 1,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 743,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMPS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -328.84 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Altus Power news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at about $12,973,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 1,231.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,727 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter valued at about $11,025,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 1,188.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 694,100 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 42.2% in the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 657,665 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

