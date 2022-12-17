Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $87.86 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $172.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.45. The company has a market capitalization of $896.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

