Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Decreased by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $87.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $896.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $172.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

