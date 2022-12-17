Amundi Acquires 23,332 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Amundi raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,425,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,332 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in American International Group were worth $69,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in American International Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in American International Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American International Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average is $54.61. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

