Amundi Boosts Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,132,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,599 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Trimble were worth $64,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,252.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB opened at $49.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.56. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.33 and a 12-month high of $88.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $884.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRMB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Trimble Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.