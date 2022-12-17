Amundi Decreases Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Amundi lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,483 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $73,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $186.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $147.32 and a 52-week high of $201.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

