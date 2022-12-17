Amundi Has $66.35 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Amundi decreased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,408 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Generac were worth $66,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Generac by 92.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Generac by 652.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,556,000 after buying an additional 422,280 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $67,051,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 19.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after acquiring an additional 211,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Generac by 5.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after acquiring an additional 185,898 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.10.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $94.68 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $89.90 and a one year high of $362.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.06.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

