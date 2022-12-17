Amundi Has $69.63 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 502,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,673 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $69,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. abrdn plc raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 412.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,480 shares of company stock worth $4,724,731. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

KEYS stock opened at $173.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.72. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Barclays reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.75.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

