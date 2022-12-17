Amundi Increases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Amundi lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 507,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,672 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $71,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Marriott International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 22.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $153.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.74. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.