Amundi Purchases 644,727 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Amundi boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 644,727 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Ventas were worth $65,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 48.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.15.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

