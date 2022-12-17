Amundi Raises Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Amundi grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 108.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,072,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,076,423 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $69,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price target on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Ally Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ALLY opened at $24.55 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

