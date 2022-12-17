Amundi Raises Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Amundi boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 485,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,839 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $74,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total transaction of $6,750,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,076,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,743,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $977,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,112.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $6,750,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,076,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,743,719.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,750 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,103 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $163.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.