Amundi Sells 100,935 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Amundi cut its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,432,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,935 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $62,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 286.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCOM. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

