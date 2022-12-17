Amundi Sells 76,463 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Amundi decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 382,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 76,463 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Stryker were worth $73,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 532.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $239.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.71 and a 200-day moving average of $215.65.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.79.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

