Amundi Sells 809,917 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Amundi cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,050,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809,917 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $73,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.4% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.0% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $54.64. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.