Amundi Sells 82,005 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Amundi lessened its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,005 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $67,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,498,000 after acquiring an additional 38,774 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in M&T Bank by 75.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

NYSE MTB opened at $140.05 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

