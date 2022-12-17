Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 315,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.6% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 44.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,062,000 after acquiring an additional 38,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $23,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.51 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Apple to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.65.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

