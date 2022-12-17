Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,588,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536,799 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $131,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,772.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $131,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,772.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 16,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $83,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 778,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.0 %

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NASDAQ AVIR opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. The company has a market cap of $383.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.24. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

