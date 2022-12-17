Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 25,723.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 937,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,761,000 after acquiring an additional 934,259 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Atlassian by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 331,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,366,000 after acquiring an additional 70,898 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 338.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Atlassian by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $147.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.46 and a beta of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $399.10.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,299,940.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $225,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,808,009.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,299,940.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,615 shares of company stock valued at $40,391,541. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.85.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.