Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TEAM. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.85.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM opened at $147.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.46 and a beta of 0.81. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $399.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,808,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,615 shares of company stock valued at $40,391,541 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Atlassian by 2.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Stories

