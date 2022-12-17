Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $378,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $571,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $4,395,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $114.77 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.97.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

