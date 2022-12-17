AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $18,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $840,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 103.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,324,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 91.3% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $817,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 521.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,380.45 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,610.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,437.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2,252.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $25.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,568.40.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

