B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 40.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $210.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.12 and a 200 day moving average of $201.21. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.94.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

