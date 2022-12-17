B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,279 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average of $72.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

