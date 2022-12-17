B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.13.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $169.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.68 and a 200 day moving average of $132.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.79 and a beta of 0.75. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $193.85.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $115,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,406,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,210 shares of company stock worth $2,947,314 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

