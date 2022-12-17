B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 31,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

SDY opened at $124.22 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.18 and a 200-day moving average of $122.87.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

