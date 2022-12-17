B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $637,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Chubb by 76.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth $39,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.83.

Chubb Stock Down 0.5 %

CB stock opened at $211.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.79. The company has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $222.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

