B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,614 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 750.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth $1,945,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 10.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 95,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth $504,000. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

Novartis Stock Down 0.5 %

NVS opened at $90.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.32.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

