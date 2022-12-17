B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,774 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $109.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $59.96 and a 12 month high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.