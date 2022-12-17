B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 258,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after buying an additional 89,356 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 547.8% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 31,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 26,696 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $33.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.96. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $99.88.

